This Startup called Wifi Dabba counters Reliance Jio: Offers 1GB data at just Rs 20; check out more recharge packs

Wifi Dabba users can avail the recharge packs from local tea stalls and bakeries. (Source: Youtube grab)

Ever since Reliance Jio launched its services, Indians have witnessed a massive data war. After Jio announced free data and voice calls in the country, incumbents like Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, and Idea Cellular have been offering deals and discounts on their respective networks too. While Jio’s data services come at a price now, the market is filled with cheap recharge plans and tariffs. After Reliance Jio announced its new paid packs, rival telecom companies have become further aggressive as they have been coming up with new plans or revamping old ones every other day. Meanwhile, there is a startup in India, which promises to provide ‘super cheap’ data at ‘superfast’ speed at a minimum price. A Bengaluru based firm called Wifi Dabba is offering 1GB data per day priced at Rs 20.

Before the launch of Reliance Jio, users were paying over Rs 200 and sometimes Rs 300 for 1GB of data. However, now the prices have come down drastically. Not only Jio, but Airtel, Vodafone, and others have been coming up with similar cheap plans for new customers. Meanwhile, the 13-month-old startup Wifi Dabba has jumped into the telecom war and believes that the prices can come further down. Apart from the 1GB data per day priced at Rs 20, the company has announced new more offers on its network. The cheapest plan is of Rs 2. Under the offer, users will get 100MB of data. The validity period of the offer is 24 hours. There is another recharge pack of Rs 10 offered by Wifi Dabba. Users who purchase this pack will get 500MB of data. This offer is also available for 24 hours.

When we compare Wifi Dabba’s offers with Reliance Jio, the latter offers 1.05GB of data for Rs 52. However, the validity period of the offer is 7 days and there is a daily FUP cap of 0.15GB. It is to be noted that the Wifi Dabba offer is currently available only in Bengaluru. Users can avail the recharge packs from local tea stalls and bakeries. The company does not ask users to download its app on smartphones. Instead, users just have to put in their phone numbers, verify using OTP, and they will be able to use the internet.