This smartphone offers ‘Big View Display’, voice unlock feature at Rs 8,999 in India; here are details

Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 comes with a Big View Display

Panasonic India on Tuesday launched its first ‘Big View Display’ smartphone – Eluga Ray 550 that comes with a display having an 18:9 aspect ratio in India. The Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 is priced at Rs 8,999. The other highlighted features of the smartphone are a 13-megapixel rear camera, smart lock feature, and voice unlock. The Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting Thursday, April 5 in India in Black, Blue, and Gold colour options.

The Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. It sports a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with 2.5D curved glass protection and a metallic design. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor (maker unspecified) coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 128GB.

For photography, the Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 sports a 13-megapixel auto-focus rear camera with LED flash while there is an 8-megapixel front camera with a LED flash. The handset comes equipped with a smart lock, voice and fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 3250mAh battery under the hood. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, and 4G VoLTE among others.

Panasonic says that it has integrated its virtual assistant Arbo in Eluga Ray 550 smartphone that tracks user’s activities to offer recomendations with the help of Artificial Intelligence.