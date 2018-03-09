Swipe Elite Dual with dual cameras up for grabs at Rs 1,799; here’s the catch

The Swipe Elite Dual is a dual SIM phone that runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Swipe has announced a new smartphone to its lineup – Elite Dual. Taking on the other entry-level smartphones, Swipe Elite Dual offers a dual camera setup on the rear at this price segment. Another highlight of this smartphone is the 3000mAh battery packed under the hood. The Swipe Elite Dual is exclusively available via ShopClues.com. The smartphone comes in Black, Silver, and Gold colour options.

In addition, Swipe has partnered Reliance Jio where it is offering the the Jio Football Offer with the purchase of Elite Dual. The existing and new Jio customers will be entitled to get a cashback of Rs 2,200 when they buy the Swipe Elite Dual smartphone. The buyers of the Elite Dual will be entitled to a cashback of Rs 2,200 under the offer. The Jio customers will be required to make recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299 in order to receive the cashback on their MyJio app. The cashback will be given to the eligible customers in the form of 12 vouchers worth Rs 44 each. Additionally, on every recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299, a coupon worth Rs 50 will be credited to customer’s MyJio app that can be redeemed on subsequent recharges.

The Swipe Elite Dual is a dual SIM phone that runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It bears a 5-inch LCD display and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. The handset comes with microSD card support for expansion up to 64GB. The USP of this smartphone is the dual camera setup that has been given on the rear side. The Swipe Elite Dual bears an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera on the rear, accompanied by an LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera on the smartphone, as well. The connectivity options in the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G VoLTE among others. The Swipe Elite Dual is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.