This selfie phone costs just Rs 899! Cheapest way to beautiful yet, affordable selfies; packs dual SIM feature too

Domestic smartphone manufacturer M-Tech has launched a new phone G24 which comes with the selfie feature at a very reasonable price.

All those selfie junkies brace yourself for this selfie feature phone which comes at an affordable price of just Rs 899! Yes now clicking selfie is that pocket friendly. Domestic smartphone manufacturer M-Tech has launched a new phone G24 which comes with the selfie feature at a very reasonable price. At a point of time when the competition is rife between leading companies, this phone is set to pose a good competition because of its unique feature at a pocket friendly price. The dual-SIM device comes with 1.8-inch QQVGA display and features a dual digital camera. It is equipped with 1000mAh battery that claims to offer seven hours of talk time and 300 hours of stand-by time. Goutam Kumar Jain, Director, M-tech Informatics Ltd, said in a statement said, ” “The G24 selfie phone packs powerful battery back-up, functionality and affordability, all in one product.”

The phone offers support in English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Bengali languages and comes with a 16GB expandable memory. The phone offers support in five languages and comes with a 16GB expandable memory. The device also supports microSD cards up to 16GB in size. It also comes with an Mp3 player, an Mp4 player and wireless FM radio. M-Tech expanded their range of smartphone with the launch of this phone which is a look-alike of Nokia 3310. In terms of connectivity, the phone also offers dual SIM slots and Bluetooth. The phone is being offered in five colours– black, red, blue, grey and brown. The phone will be available via 20,000 retail stores across the country, and on e-commerce portals as well.

Earlier this year, M-Tech had also launched TEZ4G 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone at Rs 4,999. It was a dual-SIM device with 5-inch FVWGA IPS screen and had a 5 MP rear camera with flash and a 2MP front camera. The new phone is unique for its price and it is expected that consumers will look forward to getting their hand on this phone.The device has been launched at a time when clicking selfie is in vogue.