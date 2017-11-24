This Samsung Galaxy S9 phone could beat Apple iPhone X’s best feature

Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to come with 90 percent screen to body ratio.(Representational Image: Reuters)

From Samsung Galaxy phones to Apple iPhones, full-screen display screens are the biggest fad of the season. Bezel-less screens have truly become popular, as now even mid-budget mobile makers like OnePlus are following the trend. Samsung has been one of the pioneers of this technology as it even makes the displays on the iPhone. With Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the Korean tech giant proved how phone screens with minimal bezels look like. Both the phones were launched with what is known as ‘Infinity Display’. This feature allows the screen to have thin bezels which ensures a better viewing experience. When Samsung launches the next flagship devices, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in 2018, the displays are going to get even better. According to latest reports, the Samsung Galaxy S9 may have really thin bezels and a screen-to-body ratio of a whopping 90 percent.

In a recent report in SamMobile, the new feature of the Samsung Galaxy S9 has been revealed. The report claims that the company is planning to make the bezels much thinner than the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. It has been suggested that there will be a 90 percent screen to body ratio, which means that Samsung may want to leave the remaining space for selfie camera, earpiece, and sensors. If the number turns out to be correct, the ratio will be a huge 6 percent more than the previous flagship devices by Samsung.

The new speculations regarding the bezel-less screens in flagship smartphones is not unexpected. Most of the manufacturers are currently competing in this area to launch edge-to-edge technology. If Samsung manages to launch a Galaxy S9 phone with 90 percent screen to body ratio, it will blow away competitors like the Apple iPhone X which has only 82 percent. What is clear, is that next year too most manufacturers will keep trying to launch edge-to-edge displays till one of them achieves a truly full-screen phone.

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to announce the smartphones at the Consumer Electronics Show in January next year. Thereafter, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ may launch in March. According to most reports, the basic specifications in the new phones will remain similar to the Galaxy S8 series. The new phones may, however, come with a new Snapdragon 845 SoC, which Qualcomm will introduce in 2018. While in the display department, Samsung already has an edge over the iPhone X, we can also expect the company to launch its own FaceID-like facial recognition technology.