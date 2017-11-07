This Samsung commercial mocks Apple iPhone via couple-in-love route; watch video

This wasn’t the first time that Samsung has mocked an iPhone.

In its latest advertisement, South Korean mobile manufacturing company Samsung has poked fun at its US rival Apple. In its commercial ‘Samsung Galaxy: Growing Up’ the company has tried to show how its mobile phone is better than the Apple set. The commercial opens with a young man who falls in love with a woman. The advertisement then compares his iPhone set with the Samsung mobile set that is owned by his girlfriend. The advertisement went on to show how the Samsung set is better in terms of space requirements, water resistance among other things. The sheepish young man is shown gradually realising his phone is not up to scratch and he keeps the handset in a cupboard and decides to use Samsung Galaxy instead.

This wasn’t the first time that Samsung has mocked an iPhone. When Apple had launched its iPhone 6 series , Samsung quickly reminded its users that it had been doing this since long. The South Korean company’s Galaxy Note 8 is its flagship for this season, even as this it was launched much before the new Apple iPhone X. The set also comes with dual rear cameras with dual OIS, having 6.3-inch OLED full display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a much bigger battery than Apple iPhone X.

On the other hand, the new iPhone is sold out and it looks like those looking to purchase it will have to wait till the next consignment arrives. Prices of Apple iPhone X begin at Rs 89,000 in India, going up to Rs 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant. However, Mobile users in India are already selling this iPhone model for as high as Rs 1.5 lakh on sites like OLX.