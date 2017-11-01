This Rs 5999 smartphone has 2 front cameras for your selfies; check details

itel S21 is a 4G VoLTE and ViLTE smartphone available in the under Rs 6,000 segment.

India has a new smartphone in the budget segment and it comes with dual selfie cameras. itel Mobile has announced dual aperture camera smartphone called itel S21. The S21 is priced at Rs 5,999 and features the popular fingerprint scanner, dual social media accounts, and more. The itel mobile features a 5-inch FWVGA IPS screen with blue-ray eye protection and sunlight display. It is a 4G VoLTE and ViLTE smartphone available in the under Rs 6,000 segment. The S21 is powered by Mediatek’s 64-bit quad-core processor clocked at 1.1.Ghz.

The itel S21 mobile runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is fueled by a 2700mAh Li-Polymer battery on board. The mobile is pre-loaded with Smart Phone Manager, that allows users to access apps like as Accelerate, App Freeze, App Lock, Power Saver, and Carl Care (for end-to-end service support). itel S21 offers 1GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory, which can be expanded to 32GB via a microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the phone offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor on the back for unlocking the phone. The S21 is available in three colours: Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, and Elegant Black, and is priced at Rs 5,999.

itel S21 camera: The phone comes with a dual front camera with a panoramic field view of 120 degrees. It has a wider aperture option that allows users to click group selfies, and also allows them to toggle to solo selfies. The itel S21 comes equipped with an 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, face detection, and more. The phone features 2MP and 5MP dual-front cameras.

The itel S21 comes at a time when many other companies are trying to capture the cheap 4G smartphone segment. While network operators like Airtel, Vodafone, and BSNL has partnered with mobile makers like Karbonn, Celkon, and Micromax, tech giants like Nokia and Xiaomi also have several smartphones in the segment.