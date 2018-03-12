WhatsApp secret feature: How to know if your message was read even with blue ticks turned off

WhatsApp rolled the Blue ticks feature in 2014 where one could know if their messages have been read by the person they are sent to

When WhatsApp introduced the Blue ticks on its chat platform, it faced heavy criticism for the move. However, with time, this feature made its way into the lives of WhatsApp users. While there are a plenty of users who care little if the tick turns blue, many other users are concerned about their privacy and keep the blue ticks feature aka Read Receipts turned off for their WhatsApp chats.

Doing this ensures that the receiver doesn’t let other WhatsApp contacts know if their messages have been read or not, which can get pretty annoying at times. What if we tell you there’s a way you can know if your messages have been read without letting them know?

The trick we are talking about has some basic rules where if you perform it, and you may be judged for your behaviour by the person to whom you have sent the messages. While the workaround will certainly work, it may leave the other person aggrieved as you would then be disrespecting his/her privacy preferences. But if you are willing to give it a shot anyway, this new trick can let you know if and when your messages have been read even if the other person who you are chatting with has turned the Read Receipts feature off for all the WhatsApp chats.

WhatsApp rolled the Blue ticks feature in 2014 where one could know if their messages have been read by the person they are sent to. However, for the people concerned or unwilling to let other people know if they have read the messages, this feature can be turned off. In WhatsApp settings, go to the Privacy sub-setting and just turn off the Read Receipts option. But, WhatsApp’s Read Receipts feature only works for texts and media content for individual chats, which means that the voice clip messages aren’t supported by this feature.

Voice clips feature is equal to the audio attachment on WhatsApp for the users who prefer speaking to typing long messages, or even short for that matter. You must have a few WhatsApp contacts in your list that desperately want you to listen to their voice rather than reading their messages. WhatsApp on its blog says that the Read Receipts aren’t compatible with the voice clips, meaning the moment you listen to a voice clip, the other person will know. Our workaround just lies here – the voice clips.

If you want to know whether your messages have actually been left unattended on purpose or just because the person they were sent to was busy or away from his phone, the voice clip method will not always work for you without making the person on the other end angry. Now, all you have to do is send a short voice clip – even a 1-second clip will work – to the person whose privacy settings you want to intrude. The moment they listen to the clip, the voice clip message will show two blue ticks, indicating that the message has been read. You can even long-press the voice clip message and go to its Info to know the time it was read at. Note, the voice clip message will only show blue ticks after it has been heard by the other contact.

The only drawback with this workaround is that it is an imprecise way to know if your messages were deliberately ignored or just the other person was busy at some meeting or driving. You could be accused of stalking and this activity may just misfire back at you. Well, you have to be cautious and apologetic to the person as it may even result in laying trust issues between you and that person.