This new Vivo phone has 5.9-inch 18:9 display, face unlock feature at Rs 10,990; check it out

Vivo Y71 is a dual SIM smartphone that comes preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box

Vivo on Friday announced the official launch of a new smartphone to its Y series – Y71. The Vivo Y71 comes with an 18:9 display, face unlock, and Android 8.1 Oreo as the highlighted features. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,990 and will be available via offline retailers from April 14, as well as online channels – Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm Mall – starting April 16. It comes in Matte Black and Gold colour options.

The Vivo Y71 is a dual SIM smartphone that comes preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It has been designed using the high polymer nano-blasting technology, said the company. It sports a 6-inch FullView display having 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage with support for microSD card for expandability.

As for the cameras, the Vivo Y71 houses a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, autofocus, and ability to optimise lighting on the faces in the shots. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the smartphone that comes with AI Beauty feature. “The AI Face Beauty feature identifies gender, age, skin tone and texture to apply a range of beauty effects, to enhance your natural beauty. Over time, the camera analyzes your face and photography patterns to further enhance the selfie results,” said the release.

The Vivo Y71 is backed by a 3360mAh battery under the hood. It comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and 4G as connectivity options. The phone comes preloaded with Split Screen feature, as well as Vivo Smart Engine feature to maximise the performance while minimising battery usage.