This new Reliance Jio service offering 200 TV channels without Internet could launch soon; all you need to know

While Reliance Jio may have shelved its plans for JioDTH that created quite a hype recently, it is now allegedly working on a new service. Called the JioHomeTV, the new service is said to offer 200 SD and HD channels to customers at a price of Rs 400, as per a report. The JioHomeTV service could be in the offing, which is said to be announced in coming weeks.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, the JioHomeTV service is in the works that will offer the customers with 200 SD and HD channels at a starting price of Rs 400. It says that the same plan is listed in the MyJio app, however, we could not find it in our app. While it is not clear whether this service will replace the JioDTH, it could be the telco’s first step towards entering the television and broadband spaces.

Going by the subscription model starting at Rs 400, Reliance Jio might as well ditch the JioDTH for the JioHomeTV service. The JioHomeTV is said to work on the principle of eMBMS or Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service that the company is testing over a long time. The eMBMS is a technology that mixes the one-to-many broadcasting technique, mainly used in television and radio broadcasts, with the one-to-one pattern used by the telecom companies, in order to enhance the scalability of the broadcast.

With the help of eMBMS technology, the users are not required to have an Internet connection on their devices. The provider uses the Broadcast mode instead to offer the services. Reliance Jio last year confirmed that it had tried the eMBMS broadcast across pan-India, which suggests that the company has indeed been working on this technology for months.

In line with this, Reliance Jio had an unreleased app on Google Play store called the JioBroadcast, mainly for the testing purpose. Its description revealed that it offered HD quality streaming on Jio LTE devices. The app has now been delisted from the Play store, which hints at the launch of the new service, possibly the JioHomeTV. This could also be a rebranding of the JioBroadcast service.

If this is anything to be believed, this could be a first-of-its-kind broadcast technology in India where the users won’t require an external device or Internet to access TV channels live on their devices. However, there is no official confirmation from Reliance Jio whether it is planning to launch this service soon enough.