This may be the next Xiaomi Redmi Note 5; looks different than Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is a highly anticipated smartphone and it may launch soon. According to recent reports, the successor to the Redmi Note 4 may be announced in the next few weeks. The latest Xiaomi smartphone has already passed the TENAA test in China, which is a certification similar to the FCC in the US. TENAA is China’s telecommunications authority and the Redmi device appears to have got its clearances before the launch. The new TENAA leak is in line with the speculations that the phone may come with thin bezels. However, the leak also claims that the Redmi Note 4 may not include a dual rear camera setup, as suggested by rumours earlier. Meanwhile, in the TENAA leak, we can also see a few pictures of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. The phone looks a little different than the previous model.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been a highly successful phone for the company, in the budget mobile section. The new Redmi Note 5 appears to have an almost bezel-less display along with the recently popular 18:9 aspect ratio. The rear end of the Note 5 looks quite similar to the Redmi Note 4, especially with the metallic finish. However, the front side appears to have gone through a few changes. In the images, we can see that the Redmi Note 5 does not have a dual camera, instead, it features a single rear camera along with LED flash, similar to the Note 4. Additionally, the popular fingerprint scanner has stayed. The collection of photos also indicate that the phone will come in shades of white and gold.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications: When it comes to the features the leaks suggest that the device may run the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. It will come with an octa-core CPU and the Adreno 509 GPU. According to the rumour mills, the camera in the back of the phone could be either a dual camera with the 16MP capability or there may just be one. On the front, we can expect a camera of around 5 MP. In terms of display, the phone will be designed for the 18:9 aspect ratio which is becoming highly common nowadays. When it comes to the storage, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 may come in three different variants: 1. 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal memory, 2. 4GB RAM along with 32GB internal memory, and 3. the premium model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The Redmi device could be fueled by a 4,000mAh battery.

According to the latest assumptions, since the Redmi Note 5 has passed the TENAA test, it may get announced by next month or the end of the year. The Xiaomi Redmi phone is no a premium model, yet the company has said that it will be aiming at global markets. However, given the history of the Redmi series in India, it will surely be a hit in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India: The Redmi Note series comes in the under Rs 15,000 budget smartphone segment. Usually, the mobiles in the lineup are priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000 based on the storage variants. The company also has a Rs 15,000 phone in the market, that is the Xiaomi Mi A1. So, it is likely that Xiaomi will maintain the price range with the Redmi Note 5 as well.