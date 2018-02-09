This IT firm has emerged as the top employer – Details revealed here

UK’s best employer has created a lot of buzzes, as for the 12th consecutive year, a multinational company has gained recognition for its best-in-class employee engagement and people practices.(Image: Reuters)

UK’s best employer has created a lot of buzzes, as for the 12th consecutive year, a multinational company has gained recognition for its best-in-class employee engagement and people practices. Yet again, leading global IT services provider, HCL Technologies (HCL) has been named as a Top Employer in the United Kingdom. For the 12th time, HCL has possessed this pedestal. The Top Employers Institute annually evaluates the employee practices across various criteria such as talent strategy, workforce planning, onboarding, learning & development, performance management, leadership development, career & succession management, compensation & benefits and culture of the IT provider. HCL was given the prestigious award at Old Billingsgate, London, on 1st February 2018. Applauding HCL for its outstanding employment environment, David Plink, CEO for the Top Employers Institute, said “Optimal employee conditions ensure that people can develop themselves personally and professionally. Our comprehensive research concluded that HCL Technologies provides an outstanding employment environment and offers a wide range of creative initiatives, from secondary benefits and working conditions, to performance-management programmes that are well thought out and truly aligned with the culture of their company.”

Acknowledging the honor Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies said, “To be recognized by The Top Employers Institute twelve years running is a true testament to HCL’s longstanding reputation as one of the best places to work in the UK. We believe that our continued success stems from having productive employees that are empowered to drive our Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy by taking ownership of tasks and making decisions for themselves. To enable this, we place great importance on creating the culture of trust, transparency, and flexibility that modern 21st Century Enterprises thrive on.”

HCL was recognized among UK’s best employers since 2007 and since then, the IT provider has been consistently winning the race. HCL operates out of 32 countries and is a leading global IT services company.