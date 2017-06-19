This is what happened when people saw a robot managing road traffic

Sunday evening was really a surprising one for people in Indore because it was the first time ever when the city residents saw a robot managing the traffic on roads, according to a report in Dainik Jagran.

Sunday evening was really a surprising one for people in Indore because it was the first time ever when the city residents saw a robot managing the traffic on roads, according to a report in Dainik Jagran. People were amazed to see a robot controlling the traffic in such a way that too so smoothly. The robot was placed at Barfani Dham (Ring Road) red light. It transpired that this was a trial run by the Madhya Pradesh traffic police and it went off quite successfully. Whoever saw this rare event, halted the vehicle and tried to click pictures of the robot as it was an altogether a new thing for them.

DSP of traffic police Pradeep Singh Chauhan told media that a private engineering college has made this robot after hard work and dedication of nearly 1.5 years. The name of this robot is ‘Traffic Robot System”. The key feature of this robot is that once it is set by a computer programme, it requires no monitoring at all. It can manage the entire traffic on its own.

According to Dainik Jagran, Rahul Tiwari, who made this robot, told them that this is the first-of-its-kind machine in India. He said more such robots can be made in future for managing traffic.

Key specifications of the robot are:-

-Weighs 500 kg

– Equipped with timer and camera

– Can be connected with wi-fi

-Operates through a 12 W power supply

-Its programming system can be updated in future, if needed as per requirement