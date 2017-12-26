This iPhone gets massive discount; now available at just Rs 17,999 in India

The Apple iPhone SE is now one of the most affordable phones in India. (Source: Amazon)

Apple made a few eyebrows rise when it launched iPhone X priced at whopping Rs 90,000. A lot of dreams were shattered given the price of this phone. However, the smartphone giant has now come up with some good news for users. The Apple iPhone SE is now one of the most affordable phones in India. The 32GB variant of the device which was earlier priced at Rs 26,000 has just got a price cut of Rs 8,000 and is now available at just Rs 17,999 in the country. The iPhone SE can be purchased at this new price via Amazon India.

This is not the first time when iPhone SE has got a price cut. Interestingly, the latest discount comes just one week after Apple had hiked the prices of its iPhones due to the increase in customs duty from 10 per cent to 15 per cent. Luckily, the iPhone SE was an exception as it is the only iPhone to be assembled in India by Wistron since June 2017. At this new price, the iPhone SE has never been more attractive.

Despite the iPhone 8 and iPhone X in the picture today, the iPhone SE continues to provide a fluid and snappy experience. It also supports the latest iOS 11 for those wondering, but it will run on iOS 10 out-of-the-box. You not only get a solid performance but great cameras as well.

It comes with a 4-inch (640×1136) display and runs on the company’s own A9 chip coupled with 2GB of RAM AND 32GB of internal storage. The phone is one of the few options available in the market for those who prefer devices with a smaller screen. Unlike the iPhone X, the iPhone SE comes with Touch ID, for fans who still prefer Apple’s old biometric solution.

It has a 12-megapixel rear camera with 5-element lens and TrueTone flash and a 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera. At Rs 17,999, the iPhone SE goes against the likes of a mid-range Andriod phone like the Moto G5S Plus, Nokia 6 and Xiaomi Mi A1.

In addition to the price cut, Amazon is also offering up to Rs 15,100 on exchange, which makes it an even sweeter deal.