This could be OnePlus 5T smartphone: Price leaked! You can pre-order mobile here

OnePlus 5T has been listed on Oppo Mart along with its image and specifications. (Source: OppoMart)

OnePlus 5T is expected to launch in the first week of November. OnePlus has not revealed much about the OnePlus 5T, however, several leaks and rumours have surfaced regarding the latest flagship smartphone. While most speculations have revealed the expected features including the bezel-less display and fingerprint scanner, a new one has suggested the price of the OnePlus 5T. The smartphone has been listed on Oppo Mart and is apparently up for pre-orders. The listing on Oppo Mart can be considered a leak as it has revealed the price and specifications of the OnePlus 5T ahead of its launch. Apart from that, there have been several other leaks which claim to reveal the features of the device.

OnePlus 5T pre-order: The OnePlus 5T has been listed on Oppo Mart along with its image and specifications, revealed a GizmoChina report. According to the listing on Oppo Mart, the OnePlus 5T will be priced at $549. This means the price of OnePlus 5T in India will be around Rs 36,000. Based on the listed specs of the OnePlus 5T, the phone will have a 6-inch optic AMOLED display along with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The screen will feature an FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The phone is expected to have a display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

OnePlus 5T battery, processor and storage: When it comes to other specifications, the OnePlus 5T will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. Similar to the OnePlus 5, the 5T version will come in two variants: 6GB and 8GB RAM along with 64GB and 128GB internal memory. The device will be powered by a 3,450 mAh battery which will come with dash charger.

OnePlus 5T features indicated in the latest leak is in line with other rumours reported recently. (OppoMart)

OnePlus 5T camera: The Oppo Mart listing indicates that the smartphone will feature a dual camera setup. While one of the rear cameras will be 20MP f/1.7 aperture Sony IMX398 sensor, the other one will be 16MP f/2.6 aperture Sony IMX350 sensor. When it comes to the front camera, a 16MP selfie shooter will be present. The listing also suggests that the OnePlus 5T will run on the Android Nougat OS, and users can expect an Android Oreo update soon.

OnePlus 5T other specifications: Some of the features indicated in the latest leak is in line with other rumours reported in the recent past. The OnePlus 5T is expected to have minimal bezels as it will come with an edge-to-edge display. Additionally, the fingerprint scanner on the phone will be at the back of the device this time, in order to save space in the front.

Meanwhile, another benchmark leak reported by GizmoChina has revealed a few different details. The benchmark leak suggests a 20MP camera on the front of the device. It also claims that the OnePlus 5T will come directly with Android Oreo out-of-the-box. Since there are some differences in the features revealed by the leaks, it’s always better to wait for the company to reveal the smartphone.