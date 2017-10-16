This car has been hailed as unique and may well be part of your future; see why

Stella Vie car can carry five people in at an average speed of 69 kmph. (AFP)

A Dutch family car that not only runs with the help of the sun but can also supply energy back to the grid has been hailed as the future on Sunday at the conclusion of the World Solar Challenge, that was being held in the Australian city of Darwin. The tech is so unique that its mass scale adoption may well ensure many aspects of the same can be included in the very car that you may drive in the future. According to the AFP, the car named `Stella Vie’ can carry five people in at an average speed of 69 kmph. Creators of the car, Team Eindhoven said its aim was to introduce a family car with a balance between aerodynamics, aesthetic and practical design.

Speaking to the agency, team’s event director Chris Selwood said it was a practical demonstration of what the future might be. “These incredible solar cars have been designed with the commercial market in mind and have all the features you’d expect in a family, luxury or sporting car,” he was quoted as saying. “This is the future of solar electric vehicles. When your car is parked at home it can be charging and supplying energy back to the grid,” he told AFP further.

“Through a smart charging and discharging system she charges the battery when the demand of energy from the grid is high and vice versa. Any surplus energy generated can easily be supplied back to the grid,” AFP quoted the team as saying. Most of the cars which took part in the event were developed by universities or corporations, with teams participating from across the globe. Even while, teams were allowed to store a small amount of energy but the majority of the power had to come from the sun and the vehicle’s kinetic forces.