These 3 Xiaomi smartphones may launch in December; one of them Redmi Note 5?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, and Redmi 5 Plus will have displays with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to launch soon. While previous rumours suggested an affordable full-screen smartphone from Xiaomi, the latest leak shows at least 3 new devices. According to the a new report, the Chinese mobile maker is speculated to launch the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, and Redmi 5 Plus. Interestingly, all the three smartphones will have displays with 18:9 aspect ratio. This aspect ratio is the latest fad among most premium smartphones. If Xiaomi launches these devices, they will be the cheapest phone with the full-screen display, given the usual Redmi price range. However, there will be a difference in price, specs, and features among the Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus, and the Redmi Note 5.

The latest leak regarding the new Xiaomi smartphones has come from GizmoChina. According to the report, two of the Redmi mobiles will have 5.9-inch screens while one of them will have a 5.5-inch display. The report cites a source, who has said that the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will be different only based on the storage option. While the Redmi 5 Plus will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal memory powered by the Helio P25 processor, the Redmi 5 variant will have 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Additionally, the Redmi 5 Plus may also have a 3GB model, which can come with a Snapdragon processor. Meanwhile, the Redmi 5 is expected to pack the Snapdragon 636.

The report also posted a picture which showcases the production schedule for the Redmi mobile. This image suggests that the smartphones will release in December 2017. In terms of price, the Redmi 5 Plus could be priced at CNY 1099 (around Rs 10,800). Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 5 can be priced around CNY 1599 (approx Rs 15,700).

Recently another report had indicated that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 had passed TENAA, China’s telecommunications authority. The report had leaked a few images from the listing. According to the TENAA leak, the phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and may include a dual camera setup. The Redmi Note 5 is expected to come in three storage variants: (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM), (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM), and (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM). The device will be fueled by a 4,000mAh battery.