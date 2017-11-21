The next Apple device may have a feature that has been missing on every iPhone ever

Apple iPhone in 2018 could come with dual SIM capability. (AP Photo)

Apple may solve a major problem with the iPhone in 2018. The feature that has been missing in all the iPhones ever since its launch in 2007, is the dual SIM slot. According to famous Apple analyst from KGI Securities Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple iPhone in 2018 will feature dual SIM capability. According to Kuo, the next iPhone will have new chips from Intel and Qualcomm for faster LTE transmission. Kuo’s post was first picked up by MacRumors, which reported that the new chips will have 4×4 MIMO technology. This feature will enable faster LTE transmission speeds. Kuo says that the 2018 version of the Apple iPhone will be launched along with the Intel XMM 7560 and Qualcomm SDX 20 chipsets. Interestingly, Intel will probably be supplying 70-80 percent of the processors.

According to the investor note, the Cupertino giant will introduce the dual SIM feature in its 2018 series. The phones will feature a dual-SIM dual standby (DSDS) option. In the iPhone, the SIM slots will support LTE connections. However, Kuo also claimed that Apple will give the dual SIM capability in only one variant of the iPhone 2018, and the feature may not become a part of every model that will be launched. The dual SIM feature can become a success in markets like India, where users have too many options for choosing network as companies come up with new offers every other day.

Apple has remained limited to single SIM option in every iPhone so far. However, if this changes it could boost the popularity of the iPhones in a market like India. On an earlier note by Kuo, he said that Apple will launch three models of the Apple iPhone in 2018, and one will be a mid-range variant with a slightly affordable pricing.

Kuo had earlier informed in a note that the Apple iPhones scheduled to launch in 2018 will come in three size models: 5.8-inches similar to the current iPhone X, a larger 6.5-inch display, and a 6.1-inch screen. The first two will reportedly come with an OLED display, and the third iPhone will feature an LCD display.

Kuo has said that the company, despite some criticism, will not get rid of the notch from the 2018 iPhone design. The 2018 iPhone with the 6.1-inch LCD display will come with a price tag of $649 to $749. From the reports, it seems that Apple will end production for the 4.7-inch iPhone.