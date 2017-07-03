The digital workspace has arrived?

84% consider themselves mobile workers; 70% feel they can embrace flexi-work

Microsoft has unveiled the findings of its Asia Workplace 2020 Study, where it found that a large number of the Gen X and millennial workforce in India are open to digital workspaces, value work-life integration (rather than work-life separation), and are embracing flexi workstyles that enable them to be mobile professionals with a personalised way of how they work and live. In fact, adoption of practices and advanced technology that enable flexi-work and collaboration have been ranked as the number 1 and number 2 reasons for joining and staying in an organisation.

Only 6% respondents stated they were individual contributors, 88% worked in cross-department and/or cross-geography teams, 43% stated that using collaborative technology would make a positive difference in working remotely from locations outside the office, and 30% believed it would help provide timely resolution to internal issues, launch new initiatives.

Given these blurring boundaries of work and life and the impeding influx of digital natives (born after 2000) entering the workforce for the first time, organisations need to look at new workplace practices and platforms that integrate people, data and processes to create value in a new digital business.

One such solution, Microsoft says, is Microsoft Teams, the chat-based workspace built on Office 365 that brings together people, conversations, and content along with the tools that teams need, in a secure and complaint environment, so they can easily collaborate virtually. Clearly, according to this study, employees today no longer need to be working at the desks or cubicles to stay productive.