Tekfusion Twinwoofers M2 priced at Rs 1,999 offers hi-fi sound, noise free calls

Experience high fidelity sound and noise-free calls on Tekfusion’s Twinwoofers M2 headset.

Anuj Bhatia

Most smartphones these days come bundled with a pair of in-ear earbuds; however, they are not exactly high-quality. For casual music listeners they are fine, but if you want a slightly better experience then you need to invest in a superior in-ear headset. The market is flooded with these models, but it can be hard to find the perfect fit. Many of you may not have heard about Tekfusion, a Bangalore-based audio company that makes high-quality headphones. Its latest product, Twinwoofers M2, is an inexpensive headset that doesn’t cut any corners, despite its low price. I have been using the Twinwoofers M2 In-Ear headset for the past few days, and here’s my verdict.

Design

The Twinwoofers M2 earphones have a simple design. The thick metallic earpieces are well-built, and super light, which makes them good looking and relatively comfortable over longer periods of time. These have a microphone and a remote for controlling music playback and answering call—but no volume control, unfortunately. The Twinwoofers M2 weighs only 9.5g without the cable.

Comfort and fit

I did not face any issue finding the perfect fit; they stayed in my ears whether I was running from one corner to another at the busy Shoreline amphitheatre or attending a long distance call. The Twinwoofers M2 also come with five different sizes of ear tip in the box to ensure the right fit, and a carrying case for travelling. The earphones have a 1.2 m cable, with the microphone and remote located on the cable leading to the earpiece. Surprisingly, the cable is not prone to tangling.

Audio quality and performance

The 10-mm dynamic drivers in the Twinwoofers M2 pump out reasonably good sound. Audio quality is surprisingly great, much better than I expected for the price. They sound fantastic with thumping bass. Everything sounds natural on the Twinwoofers M2: pop, hip-hop, rock, dance, classical and metal. All this makes these earbuds great not only for listening to music, but also for movies and video games. And they work with a variety of audio sources. I tested the Twinwoofers M2 with the iPhone 5c, Asus ZenFone 3, iPod Classic, Amazon Fire tablet, PS Vita and Nintendo 3DS XL.

The one area where they excelled is in cancelling the background noise. Although the company itself is not claiming that these earphones have built-in noise cancellation feature, to my surprise, the Twinwoofers M2 helps to block out the noise. I tested them on the noisy Noida Sector 16 metro station and walking in Delhi’s busy Chandni Chowk area.

Should you buy?

The Twinwoofers M2 is a great choice for anyone who is looking to replace those not-so-worthy Apple EarPods. After a lot of listening, I can definitely vouch for the Twinwoofers M2. These earbuds provide booming sound that doesn’t lose its clarity even in a noisy environment. Priced at Rs 1,999, the Twinwoofers M2 provides an affordable way to experience rich audio quality without burning a hole in your pocket.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,999