Technology: Customer convenience will drive innovation

The first word that comes to mind when one says technology is ‘future’. Technology is bringing the future closer and simplifying what is complicated. The innovations in the tech space will be directly proportional to the convenience customers demand. There is always something new on the horizon, and we can’t help but wait and wonder what technological marvels are coming next.

The year gone by brought forward several innovations, from improved intelligent personal assistants to curved displays, water-proof screens and more! One of the noticeable trend was the emergence of the need of a connected ecosystem. There are several new technologies that organisations have been working hard to perfect, and these will only take us closer to building an ecosystem of connected devices for consumers.

The way I see it, there are five major tech trends that are in store for 2017 and which I am personally excited about.

Internet of Things

Technology is no more going to be hardware or software—these two cannot be looked as silos any longer. It has been some time that everyone has been hearing about resulting interconnectedness of technology. Internet of Things (IoT) is what will make it happen. It is the confluence of great hardware with exceptional software which makes the former even more intelligent.

Imagine a home robot which speaks and tells you the time of the day and the day of the week, is your internet radio, your electricity backup (we are still talking about developing countries), acts as a connectivity and storage option for all your content and devices, lets your family touch it to get to know their blood pressure and ECG and which auto sends the report to your physician!

IoT will introduce whole new concepts taking things to a complete new dimension. Your mobility device will be connected to your smart home system, which will be connected to your TV, speakers and lots more. Get ready to have truly futuristic homes where almost everything can be done by the click of a button. What we are looking at in the near future, simply put, is more convenience with IoT.

Virtual reality and augmented reality

Some major steps have already been witnessed in 2016 with virtual reality (VR) headsets and augmented reality (AR) games like Pokemon Go and it’s encouraging to see the adoption rate by consumers. However, VR is still at a nascent stage globally and we have only got a glimpse of its true potential. The future of VR will bring the use of the technology into our daily lives. Unlike VR, which creates a totally artificial environment, AR uses the existing environment and overlays new information on top of it.

The future of AR is bright, even as it already has found its way into our cellphones and video game systems. The world of cinema, gaming and other forms of entertainment will benefit tremendously from this development. Once they do, you’ll need to be ready for AR and VR versions of practically everything—and ample marketing opportunities to follow.

Connected services on your smartphone

One of the biggest challenge that end users face while using mobile technology is that of the hardware and software integration. When Micromax first introduced AROUND in 2015, it was an industry first solution that integrated basic services under one window for the user to access. A consumer was empowered to book cabs and flights, order food and look for solutions for day-to-day requirements. With AROUND2.0, we went a step ahead and added an integrated mobile wallet as well. Solutions like AROUND have limitless scope—imagine a screen that integrates and gives a solution to everything one can ever need. A talking personal genie of sorts that has answers to all your demands.

Self-driven cars

Elon Musk’s Tesla has already put self-driving cars on the road while Google has been testing them for a while now. Traffic snarls will be a thing of the past with these cars. There has been significant progress with several successful trials conducted.

However, there needs to be substantial tests to prove the reliability of the software and function of the systems that will be processing these vehicles.

Artificial intelligence

In a society where efficiency is the key, AI can revolutionise how human beings look at input and output ratios. If this technology is developed to its full potential, it could be a solution to a lot of social problems as well. Artificial intelligence has more potential that what people can imagine.

The writer, Vikas Jain is co-founder, Micromax Informatics