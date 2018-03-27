Tata Sky users can now watch Hollywood movies, shows at Rs 75 per month; here’s how

Tata Sky World Screen will have two genres – The Movies and The Drama series

If you are a Tata Sky subscriber, you can now enjoy a wider range of movies and shows from Hollywood and other regions under its new platform called the Tata Sky World Screen. The Tata Sky World Screen is a new ad-free service that the company claims ‘is the first time in India’. It will offer the viewers with select series and movies from across the world, that will be available “24×7”, along with the shows that are claimed to have not been available in India before.

The Tata Sky World Screen can be enjoyed with and without the Internet connection on multiple devices including smartphones, tablets via Tata Sky Mobile app, and Tata Sky web app, in addition to the set-top boxes. The service costs Rs 75 per month. This subscription fee will be in addition to what you are already paying for your monthly Tata Sky DTH package.

The content on Tata Sky World Screen ranges across “geographies and multiple languages”, including Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Belgium, Israel, Cuba, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Hindi, Swahili, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. The content that does not have English as its default audio language will come with supported English subtitles, in addition to English dubbed audio for some titles.

Tata Sky World Screen will have two genres – The Movies and The Drama series. In addition, there will be ‘TV Series Box Sets Premiere’ that will showcase acclaimed movies such as Wallander, Happy Valley, Code 37, Team Chocolate, Prisoners of War and Babylon Berlin. “There will also be two movie premieres a month from world cinema,” said the company in a release.