Tata Communications expands cloud footprint in Europe, Middle East

India’s Tata Communications has expanded its cloud footprint in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific to capitalise on the nearly USD 80 billion market in these regions, the company has said. Tata Communications announced the launch of three new nodes for its IZO Private Cloud service to support enterprises’ hybrid cloud adoption while ensuring regulatory compliance. The new private cloud nodes in Germany, the UAE and Malaysia enable CIOs to gain unprecedented control over all their applications by creating a truly hybrid, high- performance IT infrastructure where different cloud, colocation and managed hosting environments work together as one, the company said in a statement.

Today, different clouds often operate in silos, resulting in a complex environment which can hold back enterprises’ digital transformation. The fully-managed IZO Private Cloud service addresses this complexity by enabling CIOs to create a hybrid IT environment that combines the flexibility of public cloud with enterprise-grade security.

It also gives CIOs complete control of the residency of their data, while keeping up with employees’ demands for mobile, collaborative and social ways of working, it said. IZO Private Cloud now spans across 13 locations. In addition to Germany, the UAE and Malaysia, Tata Communications has private cloud nodes in India, Singapore, Hong Kong and the UK.

The new private cloud nodes address the needs of enterprises in industries with stringent regulatory requirements, including aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, media, banking, IT, financial services and insurance, retail and ecommerce. “In today’s digital economy, enterprises’ growth is fuelled by cloud-based applications and data,” said Srinivasan CR, Senior Vice President, Global Product Management & Data Centre Services at Tata Communications. “Yet, the sovereignty and security of these critical assets is a major concern for CIOs. As a global cloud provider with a local presence, we address these concerns by giving CIOs complete visibility and control over their entire IT estate,” Srinivasan said.

The expansion of IZO Private Cloud in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific strengthens Tata Communications’ ability to capitalise on the growth of the private cloud services market in these regions, worth more than USD 77.7 billion in total.