TAL Manufacturing Solutions much-awaited Brabo robot

TAL Manufacturing Solutions, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd. on Tuesday launched its much-awaited TAL Brabo robot in two variants, with payloads of 2 kilos and 10 kilos, priced between Rs. 5 – 7 lakhs. Indigenously developed, the Brabo is a ‘Made in India’ solution, developed to cater to micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as for large scale manufacturers who require cost competitive automated solutions in manufacturing.

Designed and styled in-house at TAL Manufacturing and Tata Elxsi respectively, Tata AutoComp manufactured some of the critical components of the robot. Conceptualised to complement human workforce and perform repetitive, high volume, dangerous and time consuming tasks, the TAL Brabo robot, can be deployed across industries. Having successfully tested the TAL Brabo in over 50 customer work streams so far, TAL Manufacturing is ready to supply these robots to several sectors including Automotive, Light Engineering, Precision Machining, Electronics, Software Testing, Plastics, Logistics, Education, Aerospace and Engineering among others, simplifying industrial manufacturing, improving quality and productivity.

Speaking at the launch, R S Thakur, Non-Executive Director and Chairman – TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd., said, “With the TAL Brabo ,we have taken a quantum leap in revolutionizing industrial manufacturing in India.” “It is clearly a positive outcome from a well thought out ‘vision’ and a meticulously planned and executed ‘task’, a result of focused innovation, targeted primarily at micro, small and medium enterprises, where not only large but businesses of all sizes can upgrade their operations by deploying robots, complementing their respective work forces.” “We call it ‘Robolution’, because of its power to revolutionise industrial manufacturing and with the TAL Brabo, we welcome our customers to join us on this journey,” he added.

Thakur, further said that they would continue to develop and leverage innovative technologies, out of the box thinking and breakthrough ideas to stay ahead, achieve market leadership and further their ‘Make in India’ story. The TAL Brabo is an innovative new concept, developed from an industrial user perspective to automate enterprises. Designed indigenously the TAL Brabo can be used to bring in efficiencies right from raw material handling, until packaging of finished products, and can be programmed to operate 24/7 in all situations, for continuous production, with a high degree of flexibility and even perform complex functions cost effectively.

It can be used for varied applications for tasks like pick and placement of materials, assembly of parts, machine andpress tending, as a sealing application, camera and vision based jobs etc. It can also complement human workforce by taking over dull, dangerous and monotonous jobs. The current list of TAL Brabo customers include Mahindra & Mahindra, Diebold, CPG Industries, Hydromatik, SGK Industries, BITS Dubai Campus, Suparna Plastics, Micromax Systems, Twin Engineers, AM Ecosystems Kaziranga University and TATA Motors Limited.