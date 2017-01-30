Swipe set to launch Elite Power smartphone priced at 6,999; packs 4000mAh battery

The key highlight of this phone is its massive 4000mAh battery and its standby time of 240 hours or 15 hours of 3G talktime and 13 hours of Wi-Fi web browsing.

Swipe is all set to release its new smartphone Elite Power on January 31. The key highlight of this phone is its massive 4000mAh battery and its standby time of 240 hours or 15 hours of 3G talktime and 13 hours of Wi-Fi web browsing. Amongst other features, Swipe Power is a dual-SIM smartphone and it also supports 4G LTE. With various other compelling attributes to its list, Swipe Power is a must-buy for the millennial and heavy usage. Its cost effective and its compelling features make it a tough competition against the established brands. Swipe Power is available exclusively at Flipkart at just Rs. 6,999.

You may also like to watch:



Swipe Technologies Founder and CEO Shirpal Gandhi said, “With digitization rising at a furious clip in India, customers are increasingly looking for latest smartphones that support data and applications on the go.”

Elite Power has a sleek 5.5” screen which gives clarity to its users and is equipped with a HD IPS display which gives minute detail and makes for a great visual experience. Powered by 2GB RAM Elite Power is a powerhouse of performance, according to the company. It has an internal memory of 16 GB which is expandable upto 32GB. The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone draws processing power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon Quad Core Processor.

It has enhanced security features plus an integrated fingerprint sensor. Camera being an important aspect of of every phone these days, Power has a 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras.It comes with the latest Android Marshmallow 6.0. The sensors in the phone include Fingerprint, Accelerator, Proximity, Gyro, and Ambient light sensor. It will be available in Space Grey & Champagne Gold color variant.