Surprise! India ranks even below Pakistan in mobile internet speed: How to check on your mobile

India is ranked 109th in terms of mobile internet speed while Pakistan is at the 89th position, says report.

While India is growing rapidly in the field of technology and telecom, a surprising fact has come to light. When it comes to mobile internet speeds, India ranks below its neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. According to a report by internet speed measuring firm Ookla, India is ranked 109 out of 122 countries in the world. This ranking is in terms of mobile internet speeds in the country, but when it comes to fixed broadband internet speeds, India is at the 76th position. The Speedtest Global Index report published by Ookla report has claimed that India slipped by one position in November compared to the average speed telecom networks registered in October.

However, internally, speeds have increased in India. In the beginning of 2017, the average mobile download speed in India was 7.65 Mbps. But now, in November, the average mobile download speed was 8.80 Mbps as of November. This is an increase of 15 percent. Meanwhile, the report shows that Pakistan was ranked at 89th position. Interestingly, the country slipped three positions as well. Additionally, Nepal was positioned at the 99th rank and Sri lanka at 107th. Howeverm in terms of fixed broadband internet speeds, India was better than Pakistan (ranked 126) and Nepal (rank 92). Sri Lanka, however, was better compared to that of India. The Ookla report has claimed that mobile speeds in India have increased modestly but fixed broadband speeds increased dramatically.

When it comes to November, Norway has topped the list of countries offering highest average mobile Internet download speed with 62.66 Mbp and Singapore takes the top spot for fixed broadband with a 153.85 Mbps average download. Meanwhile, the report said that India still has a long way to go to catch up with countries that have top speeds around the world. Ookla co-founder and general manager Doug Suttles added, “We at Ookla are highly optimistic about the capacity for growth that is available in the Indian market.

Ookla said that it analyses the performance of the Internet in every country based on consumer-initiated tests taken by real people using Speedtest. The report said that with 2018 just around the corner, there is a renewed chance to focus on the development of Indian Internet.

Meanwhile, you can check the internet speed on your mobile or fixed broadband from Ookla Speedtest website or mobile application. Additionally, there are other websites and apps to check out internet speeds: Sensorly (4G map & speed test), Open Signal speed test, Simple Speed Check, Internet Speed Check, Internet Speed Meter Lite, and more.