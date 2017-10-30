Sundar Pichai wants to fix cheese in Google burger emoji; but you will have to decide which is better: Apple, Facebook, or others

When compared with companies like Apple, Facebook, Samsung, and others, Google is the only company which puts the cheese below the meat in a burger. (Image: Twitter)

Google has taken its burger emoji quite seriously and that is evident from CEO Sundar Pichai’s tweet. On Sunday, Twitter was divided on the placement of ingredients in all the burger emojis in major tech portals. Earlier, an author named Thomas Baekdal pointed out the difference between the placement of cheese in the cheeseburgers of Apple and Google. He tweeted: “I think we need to have a discussion about how Google’s burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, which Apple puts on top.” Responding to this criticism, Pichai jumped in the fray and tweeted: “Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday 🙂 if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!”

The debate on Twitter was on where the ingredients belong in a cheeseburger. When compared with companies like Apple, Facebook, Samsung, and others, Google is the only company which puts the cheese below the meat. In general, it is an accepted norm that the cheese in a cheeseburger should be placed directly above the meat so that there is optimal melting. Meanwhile, other people jumped into the debate and also pointed out flaws in the burgers offered by other companies too. Someone even showed the problem with a number of sesame seeds on Facebook’s cheeseburger bun. Here is a look at how the debate ensued, and what Tweeple pointed out in the burger emojis by Facebook, Apple, and other tech giants:

The tweet which sparked the debate:

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google’s burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

Sundar Pichai’s response:

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! http://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

And then:

@Facebook knows how. But team, we need to talk to @davidmarcus about being so stingy with the sesame. pic.twitter.com/Zu0VKVkV7u — Kaspar Klippgen (@KasparKlippgen) October 29, 2017

It’s modeled on the bottom of a Big Mac. MacDonald’s trademark ???? layout. pic.twitter.com/h6JAjxJNAx — Jeri McNeill ???????????? (@bajshagirl) October 29, 2017



The whole debate was great fun as people also congratulated Google for being such a sport. While we do not know if Google plans to change the burger emoji anytime soo, yet Pichai’s priorities seem to be in the right place. He promised that Google will change the cheeseburger emoji once an agreement is reached on the matter. But if the tweets are anything to go by, the online portal still remains divided.