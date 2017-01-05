Sundar Pichai Live at IIT Kharagpur: Watch the ‘Back on Campus’ Google event here

Google CEO Sundar Pichai had passed out from IIT Kharagpur in 1993 with a BTech in metallurgical and materials engineering. (Source: Reuters)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is in India currently and is visiting his alma mater, IIT Kharagpur, today on January 5. Pichai had passed out from the elite institute in 1993 with a BTech in metallurgical and materials engineering. Pichai hosted a technology event in New Delhi, yesterday and the focus was primarily on SMEs in India. The event was also be attended by IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad along with many senior executives from Google. It is expected that Pichai will be addressing the students of one of the best engineering institutes in India. Pichai will likely talk about his time at IIT KGP, and then at Google and might answer some live questions.

After IIT Kharagpur, Pichai went on to pursue an MS in Engineering and Materials Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School. Later on, he joined Google in 2004 as its vice president of product management, where he led the team working on Google’s Chrome browser and operating system, before being elevated as its CEO last year.

Also read | Google’s Sundar Pichai launches Digital Unlocked programme to train SMEs

(more updates to follow)