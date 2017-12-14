Still using an old Android smartphone? Google Assistant can still be used; here’s how

Google Assistant has been available for all smartphones running Android 7.0 Nougat and 6.0 Marshmallow and definitely Android Oreo.

Google Assistant is a voice-activated AI software for Android smartphones and it can come to your device too. Google has now rolled out the Artificial intelligence and machine learning powered Assistant for Android tablets and Android phones running Android Lollipop 5.0 versions. The Google Assistant has been available for all smartphones running Android 7.0 Nougat and 6.0 Marshmallow and definitely Android Oreo. When it comes to tablets, the Google Assistant will be limited to Nougat and Marshmallow OS versions for now. Google announcing the Assistant to be available for more devices is not surprising. In the Android universe, a majority of people still use the Android Lollipop and it is a logical move to bring Assistant to these devices.

According to latest numbers posted by Google for Android division, Android Lollipop is still at a whopping 26.3 percentage points in terms of market share. This is a huge number, given Google has already launched 3 new versions of Android after that. The number includes Lollipop version 5.0 and 5.1 together. When it comes to the Android Nougat (7.0 and 7.1) there is a small increase and now stands at 23.3 percent of the market. Meanwhile, Android 6.0 Marshmallow has maintained its 29.7 percent market share.

Google Assistant enables users to carry out several tasks. It has the ability to set reminders, create a shopping list, give alerts on maps, ask about the weather, and many other things. The Google Assistant can also search for pictures in the Google Photos apps and can understand natural language as well. For example, if you tell Google Assistant to open ‘vacation pictures from July’, it will return relevant results.

The Google Assistant also powers the popular Google Home speakers and can control smart devices like plugs and lights, though users in India will need to find compatible devices for the same. Additionally, the Assistant in Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones now supports Google Lens as well.

Google Assistant on Android 5.0 Lollipop has started to roll out for users with the language set to English in the US, UK, India, Australia, Canada and Singapore. In India, Google had announced the Assistant for the JioPhone as well, which is a feature phone.