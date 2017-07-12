Startup Videotap allows users to watch personalised interactive videos on demand

Currently boot-strapped, VideoTap allows users to watch personalised interactive videos on demand on the platform.

First it was just about videos, then content moved to smart devices via over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime. Currently, even as content is being watched across various platforms the viewing experience has gone through a change, thanks to the arrival of interactive videos. With interactive videos said to be already catching the attention of content owners and advertisers across the globe, Dilip Venkatraman, former CEO of Network18’s news channels CNN News18 and News18 India (IBN7), has introduced the concept in India with the launch of VideoTap, along with co-founder Savvy Dilip, former group CMO of ITV Network that runs news channels NewsX and India News.

“The concept is designed to offer viewers greater control over the viewing experience through personalised content selection and delivery, through various video compilation options without re-editing and delivers video experience,” said Dilip Venkatraman, founder and CEO, VideoTap.

Currently boot-strapped, VideoTap allows users to watch personalised interactive videos on demand on the platform. For example, a video, either a TV soap or even an advertisement, can be modified using a proprietary cloud based software called the ‘Design room’. The modified video allows a viewer to watch specific portions of a video instead of the entire 20-30 minutes show. Similarly, in case of a 30-second advertisement, a company can use the tool to not only allow selective viewing, but each part of the ad can be further utilised to show details or benefits of the product or the part of a product.

“Video Tap aims to enable content producers to convert their existing linear videos into ‘active’ videos, and transform the way videos today are delivered, viewed and monetised. Our ecosystem will deliver smart video experience seamlessly across devices,” said Savvy Dilip, COO and co-founder, VideoTap.

Adopting an advertising-led model, VideoTap will share its technology, ‘Design Room’, with publishers including TV broadcasters or content producers ,that will allow the latter to modify the linear content. It will insert interactive ads on both the broadcaster’s website as well as its own platform. It will then charge content owners on the basis of variable cost per thousand impressions (CPM). It plans to work on a revenue share model with content owners. “VideoTap will also licence its technology to corporate customers for a definite fee. They can use the tools to drive engagement with internal as well as external users through gamification of video content. We will also offer managed services for government bodies,” added Dilip.

According to Venkatraman, the platform’s interactive video ad serving technology will allow advertisers to target different portions of their creative at prospective customers, using unique ‘adaptive video ad formats’.