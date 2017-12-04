Spice V801 priced at Rs 7999; a decent budget smartphone with good features, good user experience

So far, it has launched five smartphones and five feature phones.

Following its partnership with Transsion Holdings in February this year, the re-branded Spice has step up its focus on feature phones and smartphone market in India. So far, it has launched five smartphones and five feature phones. The latest handset is Spice V801, a 5.00-inch touchscreen display budget smartphone with 1.25GHz quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM and Android 7.0, and sporting a price tag of Rs 7,999. We explored this device for over a week and here are the details.

Out of the box, the first thing you will notice is the impressive design of V801 and how comfortable it is to hold and operate. The device is neither bulky nor thin. With a thickness of 8.3 mm and weight of 143 gms, the device is neither too slim nor too heavy. It is comfortable to hold and operate, and is non-slippery at the same time. The body is made of plastic with a yellow metal strip running from the top to the middle of the rear side, along with a sleek back cover which adds to its elegant looks.

The 5-inch HD display with a 2.5D glass on top offers sharp and colourful display. The screen is adjustable to light conditions; you can read in direct sunlight without much difficulty and the adaptive display works well indoors. The front also houses a camera on the top, while three capacitive touch keys are placed in the bottom. There is space for a 3.5 mm headset jack on the top edge, while the bottom is home to a micro USB charger and speaker grilles.

The Spice V801 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and its entrails are powered by 1.25 GHz Quad-Core Mediatek processor and Mali T720 GPU with 3GB RAM. The device comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded upto 32GB via microSD card. During the review period, the smartphone handled multitasking and graphic intensive games quite smoothly without any hiccups.

On the camera front, Spice V801 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The camera division has some inbuilt features but there is nothing unique about it. Both the cameras are decent and take pictures of average quality and reasonably fine details in regular light. However, the images were a little dull and less vibrant in low light conditions.

The Spice V801 is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include proximity sensor, accelerometer and ambient light sensor. It is packed with a 2700mAh non-removable battery which can last 5-6 hours with multitasking and continuous data usage. Overall, the Spice V801 is a decent budget smartphone with attractive design, good features and offers decent user experience.