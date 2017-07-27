Soundbot SB571 Speaker priced at Rs 1,990; Bluetooth speaker delivers great audio

This Bluetooth speaker produces loud sound that can actually fill a medium-sized room. (Image: Facebook)

Bluetooth speakers are everywhere these days. They come in various shapes and sizes; the market for such wireless devices has exploded in the past few years, and with good reason: quality has improved and prices have dropped. SoundBot, a California-based lifestyle personal gadget brand, is testing the Indian market with its new offering. This is the SB571, a sporty, and shock-resistant Bluetooth speaker with crystal clear sound. It carries an affordable price of Rs 1,990 and is suitable for everyone. This portable Bluetooth speaker features 12 hours of music streaming as well as hands-free calling (or speakerphone capability). It also packs 6W + 6W 40 mm driver, built-in microphone, 3.5 mm audio port, and a rechargeable battery that is good for indoor and outdoor use. In the box, you will get the SB571 speaker, micro-USB charging cable, 3.5 mm audio cable and user guide.

It is available in four solid colours —Black, Grey, Red and Blue; and 4 funky shades to choose from like Black on Silver, Black on Red, Purple on Silver, and Orange on Silver. With such a varied range, available to buyers, it does not leave any age group behind and resonates with the brand’s strong belief that there is a song for every moment and the mission is to enhance the overall experience through value, quality and technology.

We got the Black variant for a product evaluation. It is water-resistant and shock-resistant, it has a front metal grill giving it a fashionable and stylish finish. It is advised to charge the speaker for full six hours before using it for the first time. The LED indicator turns red when it is being charged. Along with this LED indicator, most of the physical buttons are located on the top of the device. These include volume, play/pause, previous track, talk/stop buttons. At the back, there’s a 3.5 mm line-in audio jack, micro charging port and on/off switch.

The SB 571 speaker is compatible with Android, Apple devices – iPhone and iPad, MP3, MP4, radio players, and other Bluetooth-enabled digital players or media devices with aux port. Pairing the device is simple. Once paired successfully, the LED indicator lights will turn blue and blink twice every three seconds. Interestingly, when the speaker is connected to iPhone or iPad via wireless, the battery status can be displayed on the screen itself.

At my end, I connected the SB 571 to my Huawei P9 Android phone and played some music from it. Take my word, the speaker delivers great sound that is rich and crystal clear. The Bluetooth range (33 feet) is great; the treble has a rich output and bass sounds perfect even outdoors. The SP 571 speaker offers the user not only incredible sound, but it also has a 12-hour enhanced music streaming and hands-free calling, built-in mic and 3.5 mm line-in.

You can even use Siri or voice command with this speaker. When the speaker is connected to an iPhone or Android device via wireless, press and hold the Talk button for three seconds to activate the Siri or voice command function on the media players. However, I must admit iPhone/iPad or Android devices may not be able to recognise the speech command when in a noisy place. In summary, the SoundBot SB571 Bluetooth speaker impresses with its good overall performance.