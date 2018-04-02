Soundbot SB571 PRO review: Impressive bass for audiophiles

Like most of the Bluetooth speakers, pairing with your smartphone and PC is quite simple and easy.

Wireless speakers are gaining traction in India, thanks to audio companies launching products at regular intervals that are within the budget—something that we have already noticed in the case of handset makers. Recently, a US-based lifestyle personal gadget brand SoundBot introduced a new audio device in the market here. Priced at Rs 7,990, the SoundBot SB571 Pro comes with two speakers having simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity and promises to deliver quality sound. It is available for almost 50% discount across different e-commerce portals. We used this device for over a week and here are the details.

Out of the box, the design of SB571 Pro looks premium and appealing—a pre-requisite for an audio device as many a time it becomes part of your home-decor. The body is made of aluminium with a rubber running along the sides. With a prism pattern design, the device looks eye-catching, wherever you place it in your home.

Moreover, the key functions are placed in such a way that all the actions take place on the right side as all the ports—access to the volume, pairing controls and play/pause alongside the power button, microphone, LED light, AUX input and a micro USB for power—are placed on top. The only challenge is that sometimes you may have to pick up the device to toggle between the keys.

Like most of the Bluetooth speakers, pairing with your smartphone and PC is quite simple and easy. With a few clicks, the device gets connected to a smartphone and PC. In order to pair, turn the SoundBot on and press the pairing key, it will search for the available device. Once the device has been located, hold the volume button and pairing key down simultaneously to complete the pairing.

Let us now move on to the most important job of a speaker; that is to create a pleasing sound. We used this device for over a week and we were quite impressed with its sound quality. The SB571 Pro was able to produce good audio; it delivered a powerful bass for its size. If you are organising a house party, you can rely on this speaker for playing great music with high-bass. But if you are a perfectionist, this may not be enough for you because despite good sound quality, the secondary speaker needs improvement. It lags a little bit in sound flow, creating inconsistency.

Exploring the innards, the SoundBot SB571 Pro comes with dual 5W HD acoustic loudspeakers with two 50 mm drivers for bass. The speakers are protected by a water and shock resistant case. According to the company, the speakers offer a remote distance playing of upto 25 feet. The device is powered by a 2500mAh battery that SoundBot claims offers 12 hours of usage. During the review period, we were able to play various types of songs at different volume level for 7-8 hours in one charge.

Overall, the SB571 Pro is a decent speaker from SoundBot. It has all the essentials that are required to make a good audio device. It offers good sound quality with impressive bass, it is lightweight, and comes with long battery life.

*Estimated street price: Rs 7,990