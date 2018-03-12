Soon, you can send video messages to your contacts on Google Duo

The new Google Duo feature has begun rolling out for Android and iOS devices and will be live worldwide soon.

Google on Monday launched a new video messaging feature for its mobile video calling app Google Duo that would let users capture and share video messages when their friends cannot answer their call. The new feature will allow users to send a short 30-second video clip to their contacts when their video call is missed or declined. The feature has started to roll out on Android and iOS platforms, with a claim to reach all the users worldwide ‘soon’.

“Starting today, Duo users can send a video message to their friend or family member, who will receive it in the Duo app. The video messaging functionality allows users to leave a 30-second video (or voice) message if the person they’re calling declines or misses the incoming call,” Google said in a statement.

Google has explained how this video clip feature will work on Duo. In order to play a video message received from another user, users need to simply tap their icon. After they have watched their video message, users can tap the ‘Call now’ button to easily call that person back. The new video messages will automatically disappear within a day after a user has seen it, Google said. This is similar to the concept of WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook, and Snapchat Stories that disappear after 24 hours.

However, Google said it has added an option that allows the users to save their favourite video messages on smartphone. Similar to all calls made on Google Duo, video messages are also secure and end-to-end encrypted.