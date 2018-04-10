Soon, you can see all Search results on one page, confirms Google

Danny Sullivan of Google also confirmed on Twitter that this test has been running for the past few days. (Reuters)

Google is officially testing and refining the “more results” button to load more search results on the same page instead of making searchers click to the next page.

According to a report in searchengineland.com on Tuesday, it seems to be visible to many while searching “Google” on their smartphones

Danny Sullivan of Google also confirmed on Twitter that this test has been running for the past few days.

“We’ve been testing that and trying it with more people now,” he tweeted.

Google first tested the “more results” button in December last year, in a more limited fashion, displaying fewer search results on the mobile pages giving an option to click on a button labeled “more results.”

“Looks like Google is very frequently testing new user interfaces for better results,” the report said.