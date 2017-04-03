Sony Xperia XZs smartphone with 19 MP camera and Snapdragon 820 launched in India, priced at Rs 49,990

The Sony Xperia XZs smartphone has been priced at Rs 49,990. The device will be available on e-commerce portal Flipkart, as well as online. (Image: Sony)

Japanese tech giant Sony launched its latest smartphone Xperia XZs in India today. The launch event was held in New Delhi. The Android smartphone by Sony has been priced at Rs 49,990. The device will be available on e-commerce portal Flipkart, as well as online. Sony had launched the Xperia XZs smartphone at the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona. The company had also launched other smartphones, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XA1, and Xperia XA1 Ultra, but for now only the XZs is coming to India. There is no information available on whether Sony will launch the other devices in India too. Meanwhile, if you pre-order the smartphone, you also get Sony’s SRS-XB10 wireless Bluetooth speaker which is worth Rs 4,990.

The Sony Xperia XZs is an upgrade to the earlier XZ smartphone which was available in India. The Sony Xperia XZ is, in fact, a smaller version of the XZ smartphone. The Sony Xperia XZ was launched in India in October 2016, priced at Rs 51,990. It remains to be seen how Sony prices the new smartphone in the country. Here is a look at the specs, features and other details of the Sony Xperia XZs.

1. CAMERA

Sony Xperia XZs gets a 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera with Exmor RS sensor, triple image sensing and 5-axis stabilisation technology. It is the same as seen in the previous XZ device. The front camera is 13 megapixel with 22mm wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture. The rear video camera also supports 4K recording.

Bring life to colors with #XperiaXZ RGBC-IR Sensor. Watch the video to know more. https://t.co/wCJeIAMP4l pic.twitter.com/oEbTSI7izF — Sony Xperia India (@SonyXperiaIndia) March 29, 2017

2. DISPLAY & COLOUR

The Sony Xperia XZs has a 5.2-inch Full HD TRILUMINOS display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone will be sold in Ice Blue, Warm Silver and Black colour models.

3. PROCESSOR & STORAGE

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor. The RAM in Xperia XZ is 4GB now and it could be coupled with 32GB storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

4. BATTERY & OS

The battery on the smartphone is the same as it was in the Xperia XZ. The phone is fueled by a 2,900mAh non-removable battery. Xperia XZs supports Qnovo Adaptive charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The Sony Xperia XZs runs the Android 7.0 Nougat.

5. CONNECTIVITY

Connectivity options on the Xperia XZs include A-GNSS (GPS + GLONASS), WiFi Miracast, Bluetooth 4.2, DLNA Certified, Google Cast, NFC and USB Type-C.