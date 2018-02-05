Sony Xperia L2 with 8-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications here

The Sony Xperia L2 comes with a 5.5-inch HD (720 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Sony launched the Xperia L2 mid-range smartphone in India on Monday. The Sony Xperia L2 was launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 alongside the Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra. Last month, the prices of all the three smartphones were revealed for the US and UK markets. Now, Sony has launched the mid-tier Xperia L2 in India at a price of Rs 19,990. The smartphone has been made available in India starting Monday, February 5, in Black and Gold colour options.

The Sony Xperia L2, as we mentioned, was launched at the CES 2018 with the premium-range Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra smartphones. Last month, all the three smartphones were listed on Best Buy in the US and Clove in the UK, revealing the price and availability details of the smartphones, which were otherwise not divulged by the Japanese company at the launch. The Sony Xperia L2 is priced at $249.99 in the US and 199 British pounds in the UK. However, unlike its predecessor Xperia L1, the Xperia L2 has been made available in India at a price of Rs 19,990.

As for the specifications, the Sony Xperia L2 is a dual SIM smartphone with dedicated slots for both SIM cards and microSD card. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6737T coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. It should be noted that the global variant of the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC instead. The storage is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. It comes with a 5.5-inch HD (720 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

For photography, the Xperia L2 features a 120-degree lens 8-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera, while at the rear, it has a 13-megapixel camera with LED flash support for low-light photography. It houses a 3300mAh battery and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the smartphone. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, 4G support, OTG support, and Micro-USB among others. It measures 150x78x9.8 mm and weighs 178 grams.