Sony KD 65X9300E TV designed to gel with your home decor; priced at Rs 364,900

Just when we thought televisions were gradually reaching the end of their game, the idiot box became smart enough to become the hub of entertainment in the household. While the chatter in the space is usually around the likes of LG and Samsung, Sony has been holding fort with its commitment to its own genre of colour and design. The latest from the Japanese major is the X9300E series of 4K televisions. We spent some time with the new KD-65X9300E.

The KD-65X9300E has been designed to gel with your home decor and hence won’t be a sore thumb, whether wall-mounted or on a stand. In fact, the back of the TV has a mesh design that makes it look good. This, along with the intelligent cable management system, is helpful for those houses where the TV might end up in the middle of the room.

However, what sets this TV apart is the display quality. Sony has used a slim backlight Drive+ technology with a unique quad-edge LED structure. This gives the television the deepest blacks you will see on an LED panel. That is really impressive when you watch HDR quality video with good contrast. While running 4K video the images are smooth with no ghosting or lag. This TV really packs a punch with an array of five 10W speakers, three of which are front facing. It can go really loud if needed and still maintain the clarity you need to enjoy a good movie.

Sony was among the first to adopt Android TV and this television too runs Google’s software customised for the large screen. The TV gives you access to all apps on the store. Sony has preloaded some apps, among them Sony Liv which lets you catch up to all the soaps on TV. While Sony is the only brand that support Amazon Prime natively at the moment, Netflix also comes pre-burned. Plus, with Chromecast built in, you can easily stream content from mobile devices in the house. Plus, there is a customised content bar that just makes it easier to discover new content. I loved the PIP mode that lets you multi-task with apps even when live TV is on.

The only issue here is that this feature is not supported for content coming from local inputs via the USB port. The TV supports voice search in both English and Hindi, a feature that will endear it to a lot of users because typing on the TV screen using a remote is still a pain. Also, it natively supports most popular Indian languages. In summary, the Sony Bravia KD-65X9300E is among the best 4K televisions you can buy at the moment. Recommended for those who are more discerning about the colour they bring home and love the subtle unstated prowess of a Sony television when it comes to this aspect.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,64,900