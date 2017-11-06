Some don’t have even one iPhone X and this man was carrying 11 pieces; here is what Mumbai Customs did with him

Undoubtedly, iPhone X is one of most coveted smartphones right now. (Pic from Apple’s website)

Undoubtedly, iPhone X is one of most coveted smartphones right now. People are so eager to buy it. Gadget lovers are wondering if they can possess one. Believe it or not but this man was carrying 11 pieces! The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs has apprehended a person and seized 11 pieces of newly released iPhone X. According to a Customs official, the arrested man’s name is Bhavesh Virani. He arrived from Hong Kong at Mumbai. He was detained at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai and 11 pieces of the newly launched iPhone X were seized from him. The search of his check-in baggage led to the recovery of iPhone Xs. Officials are in process of finding out the reason why he was carrying the phones and if it’s a syndicate gang. iPhone X starts from Rs 89,000. Reportedly, the 11 mobile phones seized from him are valued at Rs 10,57,388 in the market.

The iPhone X, which marks the 10-year anniversary of the launch of the first iPhone, made its way into India from November 3 — the same day as the US. According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, “Packed with features like facial recognition and super retina display, the iPhone X is the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone.”

Apple, the world’s second-largest handset maker, is bullish and optimistic about India, a key growth market where it is bringing all of its energies to expand its footprint. During the company’s earnings call last month, CEO Tim Cook had said Apple is investing in India. It has set up an app accelerator centre in India and is working with channel partners and expanding its go-to-market roadmap in the country. It has also started producing the iPhone SE in India during the June quarter.