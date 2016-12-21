Snapdeal Unbox 2017 sale for the New Year: here are the top smartphone offers

UnBox Sale: Snapdeal also said that if users choose the prepaid option, they will get an automatic upgrade to the premium Snapdeal Gold service. In the service, customers can avail free shipping charges, free express delivery, with an extended 14-day return policy, and there will be no extra cost.

Online retailer Snapdeal announced its end of the year Unbox sale and has on offer many smartphones and other electronics are a discounted price. The offers on clothing, smartphones, electronics and others go up to 80 percent discounts. In the offer, men and women clothing discounts range from 40 percent to 60 percent, while footwear and handbags can get up to 70 percent discount.Under the UnBox 2017, sale users will also get up to 60 percent discount on TV’s, laptops and cameras. Apart from all these, there is an extra 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit card payments and also a 10 percent cash back if online shopping is done using FreeCharge payment.

Snapdeal also said that if users choose the prepaid option, they will get an automatic upgrade to the premium Snapdeal Gold service. In the service, customers can avail free shipping charges, free express delivery, with an extended 14-day return policy, and there will be no extra cost. There is also the option of exchanging your old smartphones and buy new ones from Asus, Micromax, LeEco, Oppo and Samsung and much more. The exchange offer can be availed till Rs 16,000. Here are some of the best deals on smartphones that are being offered on Snapdeal:

LeEco Le 2 (32GB)– RAM:3 GB, Display size (in cm):13.97 cm (5.5inch), Rear Camera:16 MP, Front Camera:8 MP, Internal Memory: 32GB, priced at Rs. 11,999. Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (16 GB)– RAM: 2 GB Display size (in cm):12.7 cm (5inch), rear camera: 8 MP, front Camera: 5MP to 7.9MP and Internal Memory:16GB, priced at Rs. 9,490. iPhone 7 (32GB)– RAM: 2 GB, Display size(in cm):11.938 cm (4.7inch), rear camera:12 MP, front Camera: 7 MP and internal memory: 32GB, priced at Rs. 54,999. Apple iPhone 5S (Silver, 16GB)- RAM:1 GB, Display size (in cm): 10.16 cm (4inch), rear camera: 8MP, front camera: below 2MP and internal memory: 16GB and a price of Rs. 18,999.

Oppo F1S (64GB)– RAM:4 GB, Display size (in cm):13.97 cm (5.5 inch), rear camera:13 MP , front camera: 16MP and an internal memory: 64GB priced at Rs. 18,990. Micromax Canvas Spark 2 Plus (8GB)– RAM: 1 GB, Display size (in cm): 12.7 cm (5inch), rear camera: 5 MP and front camera: 2MP to 4.9MP and an Internal Memoryof 8GB Rs. 3,399. Asus Zenphone 3 Max (32GB)– RAM: 3 GB Display size (in cm): 13.208 cm (5.2), rear camera: 13 MP front camera of 5 MP and an Internal Memory: 32GB priced at Rs. 12,999