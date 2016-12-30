Smartphones in 2017: Most anticipated devices to watch out for

Here is a list of the highly-anticipated smartphones which are expected to be launched in 2017: (Picture: Reuters)

With the new year knocking on the door, the tech world is bound to be filled with anticipation about many new smartphones which are expected to be launched. Both the giants Samsung and Apple will be focussed on rolling out their flagship devices but will have a different marketing strategy. While Apple will be keen to bring out a device with some great innovative technology, Samsung will look to make sure it overcomes the Galaxy Note 7 debacle. Apart from them, other companies will have to be aggressive in their launches as well. Nokia will try to make a comeback in the mobile phone market, with a new owner, while Chinese smartphone makers will continue their surge in user base. In 2017, we will be witnessing a lot of new technologies fitting into the devices, including VR/AR, wireless charging, bezel-less displays, 4K screens and much more. Here is a list of the highly-anticipated smartphones which are expected to be launched in 2017:

Apple

(Source- Instagram: Apple_concepts)

iPhone 8:

Festivities around the Apple’s latest iPhone 7 isn’t over yet, but several leaks and rumours about the next smartphone have started doing the rounds on the internet. Apple will reportedly celebrate the 10th anniversary of the popular iPhone in 2017 by rolling out a drastically upgraded version of its flagship device. The most intriguing speculation that has come to the fore about the iPhone 8 is that it could have a curved flexible OLED display panel, but it will probably be present only in the premium variants. OLED is a very next generation tech because it works without a backlight which is able to save battery and also make the device thinner and lighter, apart from getting larger contrast ratio. The Cupertino giant has been reported to be testing more than 10 prototypes of the iPhone 8 with an aim to reduce the price as much as possible since the OLED screens are currently quite costly. There have been reports in KGI Securities and similar websites that iPhone 8 will feature the first wireless charging technology along with quicker charging speeds.

Samsung

(Representative image: The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge)

Galaxy S8 & Galaxy Note 8

Samsung needs to tread carefully right now with its hardware after it found itself amidst a lot of negative criticism, though that has not let that fact pose a hindrance to the development of new technologies and incorporating them into its devices. This might give rise to a great new flagship smartphone next year. The leaks suggest that Samsung’s next device, the Galaxy S8 will bring forth innovative and novel functionalities and the display being the most interesting feature for the Galaxy S8 device too. Samsung might remove the fingerprint sensor and the novel way it might incorporate in the display panel will end in a really think device. Reports also suggest that the Galaxy S8 will be the first smartphone to get the all new Bluetooth 5.0. Samsung is globally the largest smartphone maker and it had announced that it had acquired Viv Labs Inc, which is a firm run by a co-creator of Apple’s Siri voice assistant. The tech giant is planning to introduce the San Jose-based company’s AI platform, into the next Galaxy devices.

Microsoft

The Carl Zeiss lens. (Source: Reuters)

Surface phone



Microsoft, with the enterprise sector in mind, is expected to introduce three new smartphones from the Surface Phone line-up in 2017. These new smartphones are rumoured to feature better hardware and top-notch features. Some of the expected features which these models will carry are a fingerprint reader, compass, barometer, proximity sensors and a 20-megapixel Carl Zeiss rear camera. These three models may sport an Intel Atom X3 processor, encased in an aluminium and magnesium structure, furnished with a 5.5 inch Active-Matrix Organic Light-emitting Diode display, a USB Port and a liquid cooling technology. The best of them is likely to have a 8 GB RAM, which combined with the rumoured 512 GB of the onboard storage. Microsoft had informed about working on the ‘Bridge solution’ which enables iOS and Android developers to load their existing app onto the Windows 10 with minimum coding.

OnePlus

(Source: Reuters)

OnePlus 4 or OnePlus 5

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus had earlier said that it will be focussed on rolling out only one flagship smartphone each year, and in 2017 it is expected that it will launch the OnePlus 4. With the rising popularity of the OnePlus brand, this new device will surely make waves in the tech market. Weibo tipster KJuma reported that the OnePlus 4 will sport 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Interestingly, in China, the number 4 is considered unlucky, so OnePlus might just name its device the OnePlus 5. OnePlus 4 or 5 is expected to come in an all glass body and will likely be powered by latest technologies including either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 processor or a Snapdragon 835 SoC. The device will come with 128GB of storage and a big 4000 mAh battery.

Nokia

Nokia 150

Series of smartphones

One a pioneer in the mobile phone market, Nokia and its comeback is the talk of the town right now. HMD Global the new owners of the Nokia brand will be manufacturing some new smartphones and the latest devices are speculated to be launched early in 2017. The new owners of the brand name Nokia announced a new ‘dumb’ phone, the Nokia 150. A new device called Nokia P appears to be on the cards by the company, according to certain leaks on popular websites like China’s Weibo and PokcectLint. These reports suggest a few specifications regarding the Nokia P device. The next by Nokia will feature a Quad HD display resolution, 6GB RAM and will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. The device will pack a 23-megapixel camera at the back with the famous-for-Nokia Carl Zeiss lens. Nokia is also expected to launch its latest smartphones D1C and Pixel at the Mobile World Congress 2017. Nokia has reportedly been trying to revive its smartphones in a market it once dominated but was overcome by the likes of Apple and Samsung.