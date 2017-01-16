Smartphone revolution: Selfies powering instant image sharing trend, says Kent Cheng, CEO, Vivo India

The modern-day smartphones with front and back cameras, assisted by various options to choose from for a perfect photo, is efficient for all. (PTI)

The smartphone revolution has changed our world. While it did all the traditional work of keeping you connected to the world through technology, it also brought a new generation of shutterbugs into existence. The modern-day smartphones with front and back cameras, assisted by various options to choose from for a perfect photo, is efficient for all.

Consumer behaviour is fast changing; the concept of the traditional and professional photographer who clicks images for you has evolved into a selfie-stick and a front camera on your smartphone. Gone are the days where you had to share one camera between family and friends. Today, the customer is smart and thorough with her choice of smartphones. Focused on particular aspects and features of the phones they purchase; the front camera is increasingly playing a crucial role for all buyers. The invention has further met the consumer’s need to improvise on photography skills and perfect images via numerous applications.

Smartphone cameras can astound you with the type of images that you can capture. The competitive energy in the technology sector of camera inventions creates massive adrenaline for any photography enthusiast and tech wizard. The path-breaking innovations have transformed the age of photography to the new “selfie” generation, which changes the traditional form of images captured. Today, the camera is a personalised device. The smartphone cameras have taken us further into the future of photography. The concept of capture and share immediately with close friends and family has become a way of life. Selfies have brought on the stimuli to share experiences with people around; even with the ones who are miles apart. The newer, faster, better and highly effective front camera has forever changed the way we think and share images.

With technology advancing at a fast pace a consumer no longer settles for basics and expects something new. Camera is one such feature in smartphones which has undergone tremendous changes. Dual camera is one such breakthrough in camera technology, which is being highly applauded by consumers and critics around the world. But what can we expect next in dual cameras? Maybe a 20 MP dual front camera?

So many may ask, how the dual camera is a breakthrough? Well, here is why—dual camera is equipped with two or more lenses with a separate image sensor or film frame for each lens. This allows the camera to simulate human binocular vision, therefore giving it the ability to capture three-dimensional images, a process known as stereo photography. These cameras are advanced which help in adding detail and making a picture look more vivid. They work on a two-camera mechanism—a primary and a secondary camera. While the purpose of the primary camera remains almost the same, the secondary camera adds clarity to an image with the help of a monochrome feature and also has a function of detailed zooming. In short, what a dual camera offers is greater depth of field in pictures, faster focus, refocus ability and better picture quality.

The shift to dual rear camera is a phenomenon known to many. However, the front camera remains unexplored in the smartphone industry. We can soon expect this untouched phenomenon to be a reality with the smartphone industry dedicating best of its resources in perfecting the concept of self-photography.

Companies are developing new technologies to offer the best of selfie cameras to the users, along with in-built beautification add-ons, for clicking perfect selfies in any conditions. Going by the fast changing dynamics of a perfect smartphone, the future only looks brighter with consumers at the centre stage of the innovation ahead.

By- Kent Cheng

The writer is CEO, Vivo India