Smallest GSM phone in the world launched in India; anti smart Elari NanoPhone C priced at Rs 3,940; not bigger than credit card, check out specs, features

Priced at Rs 3,940, the phone comes with a battery life of up to 4 days in standby mode and up to 4 hours of talk timе. (Yerha.com)

An e-commerce website has today launched world’s smallest GSM phone, Elari NanoPhone C. The manufacturer claims that the phone is not bigger than a credit card. Loaded with all basic features the phone comes with a bright colourful TFT display-32 GB microSD and microSIM card slots, MP3 player, FM radio, alarm and a voice recorder.

NanoPhone C has three colour variants — rose gold, black and silver — and is exclusively available in India on Yerha.com. It measures weight 30 grams, height 94.4mm, width 35.85mm and depth 7.6mm. The phone supports English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German, Dutch, Russian, Turkish, Arabic, Thai, Lithuanian, Lativian languages.

The phone comes with a feature through which it can be paired with any smartphone including iPhone and Android smartphones via Bluetooth to make or receive calls. An additional SIM card can be installed into Nano C, BT-pair it with their smartphone, and use either of the two numbers to make and receive calls with access to both phonebooks. With a single click up to 1000 contacts can be copied from smartphone to Nano C. For fun and entertainment, the phone comes with a “magic voice function” which can be used to make a prank call with a funny sound.

The company called the phone as “anti-smart” mobile phone and the idea behind that it will help the user is to stay away from the internet, messengers, or social networks, leaving smartphone while staying reachable by phone or text.

“Elari’s new ‘anti-smartphone’ model – the Elari NanoPhone C is an innovative, high value and brilliantly designed product which is a bestseller in its category worldwide. We could not wait to bring this highly anticipated, technically advanced designer mobile phone to the Indian consumer, ” CEO of Yerha.com Manikant Jain, said on the launch of the phone.