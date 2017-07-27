Skullcandy Crusher headphone priced at Rs 11,999 offers good quality audio, battery life

This wireless headphone offers good quality audio and battery life. (Image: Facebook)

US-based audio products maker Skullcandy has recently launched Crusher Wireless, a high-end headset targeted at outdoor enthusiast. Priced at Rs 11,999, the new headset has been redesigned from original Crusher headphones with standard industrial design, premium materials, and Bluetooth functionality to offer high-end immersive audio experience, claims the company. We used this headset for over a week and here’s our review.

Crusher Wireless is loaded with features that support an immersive and multi–sensory experience: Bluetooth functionality, customisable haptic experience through adjustable bass controls, noise-isolating fit, elevated audio quality, built-in microphone, track and volume controls, and an upgrade in aesthetics, including memory foam cushions and travel-friendly collapsible design. Out of the box, the Crusher looks simple and attractive. The headset comes in two colours—black with a matte finish and white with contrasting tan ear pads. The headphone feels sturdy and inflexible. The ear pads and headband are smooth and soft. But they are made of plastic and get scratch marks easily.

The headset features multi-platform support and has three buttons that can control the music without touching the connected device. Three control buttons —a circular centre button flanked by a plus and minus button—are provided on the back edge of the right ear. These buttons perform the functions of powering on and off, starting up Bluetooth pairing, answering and ending calls, controlling volume, pausing and playing music and skipping backward and forward through songs.

The Crusher headphone is easy to pair with any compatible device. The user only needs to press a couple of buttons and it gets paired. On Bluetooth connection, the sound quality is good and consistent. One can move a reasonable distance from the device, and yet get the same sound quality. The headphone comes with a good quality microphone and during review period, we were able to make quality calls via headphone even in outdoor environment.

The Crusher headphone comes with a 3.5 mm cable that gives plenty of slack for connecting to a mobile device or a PC. Sound quality is also good through cable but the inline controls it provides are limited to play and pause. But you may not frequently require to use the cable as battery life is 40 hours. But above all, the standout feature of the headset is its adjustable bass. If you are a bass buff, you are surely going to like this headset. There may be some initial struggle with finding the ideal point of bass as we could not go beyond the halfway point, but perhaps that was the best point, since otherwise it was too loud.

The headphone comes with a nice carry bag. Its material is thick, waterproof, and lined on the inside with a soft faux fur that is capable of preventing marks and scratches developing while kept inside the bag. Despite being on the larger side, the headphones fold up into themselves neatly, making them extremely convenient to carry around. Overall, the Crusher Wireless headphone is comfortable to wear, offers good quality sound and has great battery life.

Estimated street price: Rs 11,999