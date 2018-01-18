Skagen Jorn hybrid smartwatch: This everyday companion boasts a range of features

This smartwatch boasts a range of smart features in the body of a classic watch

Many people don’t wear watches anymore, they wear smartwatches that give quick access to notifications. These computerised wristwatches allow you to read a message or check out a Facebook notification without picking up your mobile phone. Recently, Danish watch maker Skagen introduced its slim hybrid smartwatch collection—Jorn for men and Hald for woman. The collection, made available by Fossil India, comes in leather with stainless steel or titanium case options for men and leather styles with multiple plating for women. The watches are compatible with other interchangeable straps. Personally speaking, I liked the Jorn Connected hybrid smartwatch; it has as a range of smart features in the body of a classic watch. A judicious mix of hardware and software, it retails for Rs 12,795. We take a look at some of its features. The Jorn is crafted for individuals who appreciate simplicity, modern and light designs. This piece of tech fits into a slimmer profile and packs in a whole lot of cool features which allows its wearer to snap a selfie, control music, track date and activity along the outer rim of the watch face, phone finder and lots more. Additionally the timepiece includes a fully customisable pusher which allows its wearer to curate their experience through the Skagen Connected app.

I downloaded the Skagen Connected app on my Android device (it is also available for iOS). The entire set-up is simple and straight forward and the app will guide you through the entire process. Once connected to your Android or iPhone and the Skagen app, the watch sends discreet, filtered-by-you smartphone notifications when you receive a text, email or call. It updates to the correct time and date, and runs on a standard replaceable CR2412 coin-cell battery. Additional features include: activity and sleep tracking, phone finder, music control and more. The strap can be easily interchanged with other 22mm straps. The Jorn has a replaceable battery that lasts up to 6 months. And, a battery means no charging is required. My takeaway: The build quality of the watch is fantastic, as is the leather strap. It’s a great timepiece with smart features and a beautiful design and hence, highly recommended.

• Estimated street price: Rs 12,795