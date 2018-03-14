Should WhatsApp remove bubble ‘This message was deleted’? Here is Twitter poll result

WhatsApp, in the final months of 2017 came up with an update which enabled the users to delete a sent message.

WhatsApp, in the final months of 2017 came up with an update which enabled the users to delete a sent message. It was followed up by another update which gave users the time of 4096 seconds which is 1 hour 8 minutes and 16 seconds. Even the update comes as a breather for many who may send some sensitive information to someone they might not want to. However, there is a huge flaw in the update.

When you delete a sent message – a bubble can be seen in the chat which reads: ‘This message was deleted.’ This implies that a message that was sent, was deleted later on. This may raise all sorts of query and may raise suspicion among the recipient of the message. Should there be an update on WhatsApp in which the bubble which reads the message – ‘This message was deleted’ be removed? Or it doesn’t bother people as much as it does.

Even a while back, WABetaInfo took to Twitter to discuss the same. They conducted the poll in which out of 1251 votes, 86 per cent votes came in favour of removing the bubble. WABetaInfo tweeted, “When you delete a message for everyone, the recipient knows you have deleted it because he reads “This message was deleted”. Should WhatsApp remove the bubble “This message was deleted” for revoked messages if the message hasn’t been read/delivered yet? Just an idea.”

Meanwhile, in a separate update, WhatsApp is working to improve its ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature with a new feature ‘Block Revoke Request.’ With this, WhatsApp silently will work in the background and stop the use of modified versions of the app. In the modified version of the app, users can delete messages that were sent as long as three years back.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the ‘Block revoke request’ feature on WhatsApp will add a layer of protection to avoid the misuse of the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature.