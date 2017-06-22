See Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Hulk in new Instagram still

In the photo, all the reel-life superheroes can be seen having lunch together. The snap also gives a cool look of Dr. Strange and Wong’s new costume. (Reuters)

Even superheroes feel the need to have lunch! Robert Downey Jr, who plays the role of Iron Man/Tony Stark made all the fans go insane when he posted a photo on Twitter, hanging out with Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) and Benedict Wong (Wong) on the sets of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. The actor captioned the snap, “Forks, tongs, cans + bottles + a Wong… Help us #healthenet #afeastoffriends #AvengersInfinityWar #beardbros #sciencebros #benedictsquared.”

In the photo, all the reel-life superheroes can be seen having lunch together. The snap also gives a cool look of Dr. Strange and Wong’s new costume. Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ also stars Chris Hemsworth, Scarlet Johansson, Chris Evans, Josh Brolin and Vin Diesel. The flick is slated for May 4, 2018 release.