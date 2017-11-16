Search porn, get Bhajans; this Sanskari app from BHU is a must try!

A neurologist with the Institute of Medical Sciences of Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU) has developed an application which blocks unwanted sites, particularly pornographic ones.

For people who want to get rid of the habit of watching adult movies on their phones, there is a big solution available now! What is more, this option has shown tremendous results. A neurologist with the Institute of Medical Sciences of Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU) has developed an application which blocks unwanted sites, particularly pornographic ones. The application named ‘Har Har Mahadev’ has been developed to block pornography, violent and vulgar content available on the internet. Well, a remarkable feature of the application is that it not only blocks the unwanted content but instead plays Bhajans whenever somebody tries to browse an ‘inappropriate’ site. The man behind the idea, Vijay Nath Mishra of IMS-BHU told a leading daily that the company developed the website blocker and internet filtering services. He added that one can surf safely without any fear of opening adult or objectionable sites. He further added that ‘Har Har Mahadev’ was completed in six months and is capable of blocking as many as 3,800 identified sites. Mishra further said that the app will be updated with more unwanted sites. However, only Hindu devotional songs have been introduced so far in the application. The developers are now working to include devotional songs of other religions as well.

The application can certainly prove to be a blessing for people who can’t get rid of the problem. Recently, a study had found that porn addicts may struggle to maintain a romantic relationship as they feel they are too unworthy to go on dates. As per some researchers, perceiving yourself as a porn addict can make you more anxious about starting and continuing a relationship. “Those that believe themselves to have a problem with pornography start to believe they are undesirable as a romantic partner or “damaged goods” in the dating market,” said Study author Nathan Leonhardt from Brigham Young University in Utah.

Mail Online reports that the study published in Journal of Sex Research analysed 350 men and 336 women for the above-mentioned outcome. It had observed that self-proclaimed porn addicts were more likely to agree with statements including ‘I feel unworthy to go on dates because of my pornography use,’ ‘I stop dating when I am using pornography,’ and ‘I have withheld details about my pornography use because I am afraid my partner will react negatively.’

Notably, Mishra and his team have also made movies on ‘cardiac arrest’ to spread awareness among people about the dangers the disease poses.