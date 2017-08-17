Sarahah creator hails India for amazing response; says thankful of Indian techies who taught me programming

Tawfiq mentioned that he had Indian colleagues and also have Indian friends.

Today seven out of ten people in your friends’ group (in maximum cases) are probably busy sharing Sarahah screenshots on their Facebook page, maybe even you. The UAE-based mobile app has been gaining grounds since over past one week and has quickly rose in public consciousness. But there is one more fascinating fact about it that might interest you. In a report published by India Today, the Saudi Arabian mastermind behind this phenomenon Zain al-Abdin Tawfiq has recently bestowed the success of the app to those Indian techies who taught him programming. Yes, Indians!

There has been a lot of debate over Sarahah’s sensational acceptance among Indians. Whether it will fade away over the weeks to come is anyone’s guess, however, as off now the app is surely making users addictive and curious screenshots on your Facebook feed is a proof.

In an interview with India Today Tawfiq expressed his happiness and delight over such overwhelming response it is getting in India. “I am really proud that Sarahah has reached India. The first company that I worked for, actually the only IT company that I ever worked for, was Wipro. And I am very proud and happy to see Indians coming to Sarahah.” he said.

He further said that Indians have taught him programming in university and in the office as well. Tawfiq mentioned that he had Indian colleagues and also have Indian friends.

When asked that the app is currently on a very basic level and needs an upgrade, Tawfiq said, “ We have good surprises and we hope that the customers will love them. Regarding new features as you see recently had a big expansion globally. Our focus now is on Sarahah scalability, after that we will bring new features.”

Though the internet is flooded with debates over Sarahah’s constructive messaging feature claim. Also there is no assumption of how feasible it will be in the long run. However, one thing is for sure, the app has gained a massive following in the country and Tawfiq will surely work in order to hold them long enough.