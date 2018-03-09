Samsung’s new ‘invisible’ 4K QLED TV series will arrive in India by May-end

Samsung Electronics unveiled its flagship QLED (Quantum dot Light Emitting Diode) TVs — including the 85-inch, 8K Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered TV – at an event in New York on Wednesday.

After receiving a good response to its QLED TV series in India within a month of its launch in 2017, Samsung will bring the newly-launched 4K QLED line-up to the country in the second quarter this year. Samsung earlier this week unveiled its flagship QLED (Quantum dot Light Emitting Diode) TVs – including the 85-inch, 8K Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered TV – at an event in New York on Wednesday.

Samsung’s flagship televisions – for which the price is yet to be announced – will be available globally later in March and will arrive in India May-end.

According to the senior company executives, the Indian market is prepared to embrace the new line-up because the 40 inches and above, is the fastest growing segment in the TV business in the country where Samsung has strongly maintained its leadership.

Samsung registered 30 per cent share in the overall TV category and 50 per cent market share in the premium TV category in India in 2017. “With world-class technology and customer-centric innovations, we are confident about further consolidating our leadership in this segment,” the company executives told IANS.

Samsung today has two factories, five R&D centres and a design centre in India, employing over 70,000 people.

According to Dave Das, Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics America, 2018 is all about immersive experience. “The consumers want bigger screen to truly enjoy the content they love, from action to sports. However, while screens are getting bigger, living rooms remain the same,” Das told the gathering. “Our QLED technology makes it possible to give consumers a detailed experience in the same space even on super large screens,” he added.

In 2017, the QLED series witnessed an overwhelming pre-booking response in India within a month of the launch, and the surprising trend was that 40 per cent of these bookings came from non-metros, the company said. Samsung is growing aggressively with an increased focus on tier-II cities in the country.

For 12 years, the South Korean giant has been the global leader in the TV industry.

In 2017, Samsung revolutionised the TV viewing experience with world’s most advanced QLED technology and captured imagination with The FRAME – a customisable TV that can blend into any room like a photo frame hanging on the wall.

Samsung’s QLED TVs come with four global first innovations. They achieve 100 per cent colour volume, has the HDR 2000 functionality that brings out hidden details, sports an almost ‘invisible’ cable and ‘One Remote Control’ that offers an intuitive experience.

In addition, Samsung’s latest Smart View App allows users to seamlessly share content from their smartphone to the TV. With the in-built intelligence platform Bixby, you can use voice commands to ask for your favourite movies or songs.